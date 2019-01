Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in action during his men's quarter final match against Alex De Minaur of Australia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Alex De Minaur of Australia in action during his men's quarter final match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates winning his men's quarter final match against Alex De Minaur of Australia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday ended Australia's hopes for a local champion as he upset Alex de Miñaur 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) in the Brisbane International quarterfinal.

After a one-hour, 46-minute match, Tsonga, the 239th ranked in the world, became the lowest-ranked player to qualify for the Brisbane International semifinal.