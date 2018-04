Nao Hibino of Japan in action against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine during their first round match of the Monterrey Tennis Open at Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in action against Nao Hibino of Japan during their first round match of the Monterrey Tennis Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Ukraine's third-seed Lesia Tsurenko defeated Japan's Nao Hibino in three sets on Monday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

Tsurenko, who is ranked number 40 in the world by the WTA, fought back from a set down to overcome Hibino 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4 and progress to the second round of the tournament.