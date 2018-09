Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in action against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Ukraine's No. 36-ranked tennis star Lesia Tsurenko continued with her winning streak at the US Open on Monday by knocking off the Czech Republic's No. 103, Marketa Vondrousova 6-7 (3), 7-5 and 6-2 to win a berth in the quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old Tsurenko will next face off at Flushing Meadows, New York, against Japan's 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, the 20th seed, who is playing in the tourney's quarterfinals for the first time after defeating Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka.