Atletico Tucuman's player Nicolas Romat (R) jubilate after scoring against The Strongest during a Copa Libertadores match between Argentina's Atletico Tucuman and Bolivia's The Strongest at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

The Strongest player Ramiro Ballivian (3-L) scores during a Copa Libertadores match between Argentina's Atletico Tucuman and Bolivia's The Strongest at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

The Strongest goalkeeper Jose Penarrieta (R) vies for a ball against Atletico Tucuman's Nery Leyes (C) during a Copa Libertadores match between Argentina's Atletico Tucuman and Bolivia's The Strongest at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

The Strongest player Marvin Bejarano (L) vies for a ball against Atletico Tucuman's Alejandro Melo (R) during a Copa Libertadores match between Argentina's Atletico Tucuman and Bolivia's The Strongest at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

The Argentine soccer club Atletico Tucuman on Wednesday claimed its first victory in the Copa Libertadores after defeating Bolivian team The Strongest 2-1 away, at an altitude of 3,600 meters in La Paz.

Nicolas Romat and Javier Toledo took the two shots which gave the Argentine team the first win in the league, while the Strongest's Colombian Edis Ibarguen was the only player that hit a goal for his team.