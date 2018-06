Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (L) takes a shot on the Panama goal during a World Cup Group G match on Thursday, June 28, in Saransk, Russia. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi suffers an own goal by teammate Yassine Meriah during a World Cup Group G match against Panama on Thursday, June 28, Saransk, Russia. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez (C) celebrates a goal against Tunisia in a World Cup Group G match on Thursday, June 28, in Saransk, Russia. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia (No. 10) in action against Panama during a World Cup 2018 Group G match on Thursday, June 28, in Saransk, Russia. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Tunisia spoiled Panama's bid to end their first World Cup appearance on a positive note, defeating the Central Americans 2-1 here Thursday in the final match of the tournament for both teams.

With nothing but pride on the line between two teams who were already eliminated, the clash at Saransk's Mordovia Arena represented a chance for Panama to gain their first-ever point in the World Cup.