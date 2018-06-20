Harry Kane of England (L) and goalkeeper Mouez Hassen of Tunisia (C) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Goalkeeper Mouez Hassen of Tunisia (2-L) receives medical assistance during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jesse Lingard of England (L) and Goalkeeper Mouez Hassen of Tunisia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen (bottom) receives medical assistance after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The goalkeeper of the Tunisian national team, Mouez Hassen, had to retire from the World Cup in Russia because of the shoulder injury he suffered in his team's debut match against England in Volgograd, according to the Tunisian Football Federation on Tuesday.

The player, who only played for 15 minutes in the game, in which he conceded a goal after making one of the best saves of the World Cup, will return to France in the next few hours to recover under the care of his French club Chateauroux doctors.