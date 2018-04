Photograph showing a section of turf from legendary Centenario stadium, which hosted the first World Cup in 1930 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph showing Uruguay's Soccer Association president Wilmar Valdez speaking about the plan to take a section of turf from legendary Centenario stadium - which hosted the first World Cup in 1930 - to Russia for the World Cup in in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

From left: Uruguay's sports sub-secretary Alfredo Etchandy, AUF president Wilmar Valdez and Russia's ambassador in Uruguay, Nikolay Sofinskiy in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martunez

Photograph showing a man extracting a section of turf from legendary Centenario stadium, which hosted the first World Cup in 1930 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The Uruguayan national team participating in the 2018 World Cup will take pieces of turf from this capital's legendary Centenario stadium - which hosted the first World Cup in 1930 - to Russia in June.

"I believe it is very meaningful for it to travel (with us) to Russia," Uruguayan Soccer Association (AUF) president Wilmar Valdez said during Tuesday's ceremony.