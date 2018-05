An Iranian supporter during their friendly match against Turkey in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkey's Okay Yokuslu (up) in action against Iran's Masoud Shojaei (down) during their friendly match in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkey's Kaan Ayhan (L) and Okay Yokuslu (R) in action against Iran's Sardar Azmoun (C) during their friendly match in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Iran's Sardar Azmoun (R) in action Turkey's goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili (L) and Mehmet Topal (back-R) during the friendly match between Turkey and Iran in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkey's Mehmet Topal (C) in action against Iran's Saman Ghoddos (L) during the friendly match between Turkey and Iran in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The Iranian team, Spain's opponents in the World Cup in Russia, suffered their first defeat on their way to the World Cup, losing 2-1 to Turkey on Monday, in a friendly match in Istanbul where the Iranians paid for their lack of punch.

A problem that could have serious consequences for Iran, coached by Portugal's Carlos Queiroz, at the FIFA World Cup, where Iran will face the likes of 2010 World Cup winners Spain and reigning European champions Portugal in the first round.