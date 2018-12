A child holds photos of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as people gather to perform an absentee funeral prayer at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The office of Istanbul's prosecutor on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for two Saudi officials for their alleged links to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Middle Eastern kingdom's consulate in Turkey.

The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) revealed that the two officials are Saud al-Qahtani and General Ahmed al-Asiri – who are allegedly close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – for the killing of the Washington Post columnist on Oct. 2.