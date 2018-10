Arda Turan of Turkey reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 group D preliminary round match between Czech Republic and Turkey at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens Agglomeration, France, June 21, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Turkish authorities on Thursday ordered a probe against Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan for alleged links to 2016 failed coup.

In addition to Turan, who is currently on a loan deal to Turkish side Basaksehir, Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation against midfielder Emre Belozoglu, Caykur Rizespor coach Okan Buruk and Antalyaspor manager Bulent Korkmaz.