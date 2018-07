Huge swimsuit-clad crowds filled ferries along the Istanbul's coast as they made their way to the start of the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim, an annual event that was captured Sunday by an epa-efe correspondent on the ground.

The swimmers' 6.5-kilometer course starts on the Anatolian side of the city, in Kanlica, and ends in Kurucesme, a neighborhood further south on the European side.