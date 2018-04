Referee Cuneyt Cakir (in yellow) speaks with a Napoli player during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, on Mar. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CIRO FUSCO

Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir is to officiate the upcoming second leg of the Champions League semifinals between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, UEFA confirmed on Sunday.

Title holder Real Madrid is set to host Bayern at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday, after the Spanish side defeated their Bavarian opponent 2-1 in the first leg.