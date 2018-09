Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu (L) tries to elude a challenge by Marcus Berg of Sweden during a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, Sept. 10, in Stockholm. EFE-EPA/CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/SWEDEN OUT

Sweden's Isaac Kiese-Thelin (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Turkey during a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, Sept. 10, in Stockholm. EFE-EPA/CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/SWEDEN OUT

Turkey celebrate their 3-2 comeback victory over Sweden in a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, Sept. 10, in Stockholm. EFE-EPA/JONAS EKSTROMER/SWEDEN OUT

Turkey mounted an amazing comeback here Monday to defeat Sweden 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League opener for to the hosts.

The Turks, who made their tournament debut last Friday with a 2-1 loss to Russia, created more chances in the first half at Friends Arena in Stockholm and it came as somewhat of a surprise when Isaac Kiese-Thelin scored minutes before the break to put Sweden ahead 1-0.