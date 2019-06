Turkey's players celebrate after scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between Turkey and France in Konya, Turkey, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish supporters cheer during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between Turkey and France in Konya, Turkey, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between Turkey and France in Konya, Turkey, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

France's Antoine Griezmann reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between Turkey and France in Konya, Turkey, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkey's players celebrate winning the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between Turkey and France in Konya, Turkey, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkey maintained their 100 percent record in the Euro 2020 qualification group H with an impressive 2-0 win at home to France on Saturday night.

The defeat of France, which came courtesy of two first half goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under, was Turkey's third win in as many games.