The Chairman of the Turkish Football Federation, Yildirim Demiroren — a businessmen who was the former head of Istanbul-based soccer club Besiktas and who also owns Turkey's biggest media group — said in a written statement Thursday that he has resigned from his post as head of Turkish soccer to avoid any implication of corruption or conflict of interest on his part.

Demiroren has been under criticism by pundits and politicians alike for possible misconduct as both the head of TFF and Turkey's only sports betting company, Iddaa, which his corporation Demiroren Holding Group, along with the American gambling products and services company Scientific Games Corporation, took control of on Feb. 13 after a successful tender.