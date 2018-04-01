Chelsea's Alvero Morata (L) is booked with a yelow card by referee Cuneyt Cakir (C) during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, first leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, on Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir was named to officiate the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals between Juventus and Real Madrid, UEFA announced on Sunday.

Title holder Real Madrid is to be hosted by Juventus on Tuesday in Italy.