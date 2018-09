Besiktas Istanbul's new German goalkeeper, Loris Karius (R), and team president Fikret Orman (L) during Karius' presentation as the club's new goalie at Besiktas Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

The Turkish Union of Clubs decided Thursday to pay local soccer personnel in lira, effective immediately, thus joining the Ankara government's efforts to end the local currency crisis.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree changing local employees' contracts into lira instead of foreign currencies in a bid to save the lira, which has lost about 40 percent of its value against the US dollar so far this year.