Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jeremy Jeffress kicks the dirt after walking a runner with bases loaded in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner hits a two run home run to take the lead against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning in game two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Third baseman Justin Turner struck a home run to clinch a 4-3 win for the Los Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on Saturday.

With the win, the Dodgers levelled the best-of-seven series at 1-1 and ended the Brewers' 12-game winning streak.