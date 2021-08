A member of Belarus's opposition council Pavel Latushko (2-R) and defected Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (R), during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, 05 August 2021. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT

Two Belarus Olympics team coaches have been stripped of their accreditation and ejected from Tokyo 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Friday.

It comes days after Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsymanouskaya sought police and diplomatic protection, claiming she was being forced to board a plane home by team officials after complaining about her coaches.