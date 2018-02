North Korea cheerleaders wave the Korean unification flag ahead of the Pair Free Skating of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Ung Chang, North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attends the unveiling of the Olympic Truce Mural at the PyeongChang Olympic Village before the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, (R) welcomes North Korea's International Olympic Committee, member Chang Ung, (L) as he arrives at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Pully near Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The sole North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee Tuesday said it would be possible for the Koreas to jointly host the Asian Winter Games in 2021, thanks to the current thaw in ties.

"Since a smaller number of countries participate in the Asian Games, it would be easier than the Olympics," Chang Ung said over the possibility of co-hosting the Games within three years, according to statements reported by the Yonhap news agency.