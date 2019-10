World Rugby Chief Operating Officer and Tournament Director Alan Gilpin (L) announces the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis on this weekend's Rugby World Cup 2019 pool matches during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A handout photo made available by NASA shows a visible image acquired from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra Satellite of Typhoon Hagibis approaching the southeast coast of Japan, Oct. 9, 2019 (issued Oct. 10, 2019). EFE-EPA/NASA GODDARD MODIS RAPID RESPONSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rugby World Cup organizers in Japan announced Thursday the cancellation of two matches scheduled for the weekend due to a violent typhoon approaching the country.

World Rugby canceled Saturday’s Pool B fixture between New Zealand and Italy in Aichi Prefecture and the Pool C match featuring England and France in Yokohama, while Sunday’s matches are yet to be confirmed.