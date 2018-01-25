Chile's Ignacio Casale, a two-time Dakar Rally champion in the quads category, said Thursday the competition never should have been moved from his homeland and that he is confident it will return there next year.

"Dakar is really good for the country from the sporting and economic point of view. It gives the world a really big window on Chile, and I think it's a race that never should have left Chile," Casale, who on Jan. 20 won a second Dakar Rally title to go with the one he captured in 2014, told EFE.