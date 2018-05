Vasco da Gama's players celebrate after defeating Universidad de Chile during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Nacional stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Universidad de Chile's Rafael Vaz (L) vies for the ball with Vasco da Gama's Rafael Gahardo (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at National stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Universidad de Chile's Armando Cooper (R) vies for the ball with Vasco da Gama's Andres Rios (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at National stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Brazilian soccer club Vasco da Gama on Tuesday defeated Universidad de Chile 2-0 in the closing match of Group E of the Copa Libertadores and crushed the Chilean team's hope for next round.

The two goals of the visiting team were made by Bruno da Silva Barbosa in the 15th minute and Yago Pikachu in the 81st.