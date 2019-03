Fans of Sporting Cristal cheer for their team during the Copa Libertadores group C soccer match between Universidad de Concepcion and Sporting Cristal at Ester Roa Rebolledo stadium in Concepcion, Chile, 06 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN GONZALEZ

Patricio Rubio of Universidad de Concepcion celebrates after scoring the fourth goal against Sporting Cristal during a match of group C of the Copa Libertadores between Universidad de Concepcion and Sporting Cristal held at the Ester Roa Rebolledo stadium, in Concepcion, Chile, 06 March 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Gonzalez

Johan Madrid (L) of Sporting Cristal vies for the ball with Guido Vadala (R) of Universidad de Concepcion during a match of group C of the Copa Libertadores between Universidad de Concepcion and Sporting Cristal held at the Ester Roa Rebolledo stadium, in Concepcion, Chile, 06 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN GONZALEZ

Fernando Pacheco (L) of Sporting Cristal vies for the ball with Hugo Droguet (R) of Universidad de Concepcion during a match of group C of the Copa Libertadores between Universidad de Concepcion and Sporting Cristal held at the Ester Roa Rebolledo stadium, in Concepcion, Chile, 06 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN GONZALEZ

With four goals from Patricio Rubio in a match full of goals and excitement from start to finish, Chilean team Universidad de Concepcion defeated Wednesday the Peruvian champion Sporting Cristal on the first leg of the Group C matches in the Copa Libertadores.

The result left the Chilean runners-up at the top of the group after a goalless draw on Tuesday between Argentina's Godoy Cruz and Paraguay's Olimpia, the other teams in Group C.