Jose Sagredo (R) of Bolivia in action against Saif Naser (C) of the UAE during the International Friendly soccer match between the UAE and Bolivia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Khamis Zayed (R) of the UAE in action against Henry Vaca (C) of Bolivia during the International Friendly soccer match between the UAE and Bolivia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Bolivia's goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra in action during the International Friendly soccer match between the UAE and Bolivia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

The Emirati national soccer team played Bolivia to a scoreless draw in a friendly match Friday at Maktoum bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

The home side pressed with tenacity and kept Bolivian goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra busy in the first half, but the Arab side failed to turn their enthusiasm into goals.