Players of Bahrain celebrates the 1-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A soccer match between Bahrain and India in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Jamal Rashed (R) of Bahrain score a 1-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A soccer match between Bahrain and India in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of Thailand celebrate after scoring goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A soccer match between UAE and Thailand in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Ali Mabkhout (C-R) of UAE scores during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A soccer match between UAE and Thailand in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates on Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

The United Arab Emirates' national soccer team on Monday had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Thailand that allowed the two teams to qualify for the Asian Cup round of 16 as winner and runner-up, respectively, of Group A.

Bahrain, meanwhile, secured a place in the knockout stage as one of the best four third-placed teams thanks to a 1-0 win over India, who has been eliminated.