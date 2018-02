UANL Tigres player Jesus Dueñas (L) fights for the ball with Morelia Monarcas player Paul Rocha (R) during the Mexican league Clausura tournament ninth-round match played on Feb. 24, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

UANL Tigres player Lucas Zelayaran (L) fights for the ball with Morelia Monarcas player Diego Valdez (R) during the Mexican league Clausura tournament ninth-round match played on Feb. 24, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Pachuca's Keisuke Honda (R) celebrates with teammate Erick Gutierrez (L) after scoring a goal against Leon on a penalty kick on Feb. 24, 2018, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac helped lead the UANL Tigres to a 2-1 win over Morelia in the ninth round of play in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

Gignac put the Tigres on the scoreboard in the 3rd minute of Saturday night's match and Carioca made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.