Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of the United Kingdom in action during the 18th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 179,5km between Briancon and Izoard, France, July 20, 2017 (reissued July 1, 2018). EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain in action during the 9th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 181,5 km between Nantua and Chambery, France, July 9, 2017 (reissued July 1, 2018). EPA/YOAN VALAT

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of the United Kingdom celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader yellow jersey following the 18th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 179,5km between Briancon and Izoard, France, July 20, 2017 (reissued July 1, 2018). EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

World cycling's governing body has ruled on Monday that its anti-doping proceedings against rider Chris Froome from the United Kingdom be dismissed, paving the way for the Sky rider to defend his Tour de France title.

The International Cyclists' Union (UCI) said it had taken expert advice and concluded that what initially had looked to be an abnormally high finding of the asthma relief substance salbutamol in Froome's blood came about as a result of permitted use.