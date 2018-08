Former Brazilian international player Kaka shows the ticket of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Group Stage draw in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The group compositions are displayed on an electronic panel during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw and Awards in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League draw was held Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, pitting UCL holder Real Madrid against AS Roma in Group G, alongside CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen.

The 2017/2018 runner-up - Liverpool - meanwhile, will compete in Group C with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.