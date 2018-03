FC Barcelona's Messi scores the first goal of the team during the Spanish First Division League 27th round match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Mar.1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.

FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets vies for the ball with UD Las Palmas Jonathan Calleri during the Spanish First Division League 27th round match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Curbelo

Following a surprise home draw with league leaders Barcelona, 18th-place UD Las Palmas started Friday on level points with Levante, boosting its chances of escaping La Liga's relegation zone, where the team from Gran Canaria has languished for 19 consecutive rounds of play.

Jonathan Calleri brought Las Palmas level early in the second half of Thursday's night's clash at the Gran Canaria stadium following Messi's free-kick opener for Barça.