Udinese Argentine forward Rodrigo De Paul celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Udinese Calcio at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filippo Venezia

Argentine Rodrigo De Paul (L) and his Udinese teammate, Kevin Lasagna (R), pose after the Italian Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Udinese Calcio at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filippo Venezia

Udinese's players celebrate the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Udinese Calcio at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filippo Venezia

Udinese earned a 2-0 away win over Chievo Verona in Serie A action here at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi stadium.

Argentine winger Rodrigo De Paul scored Udinese's first goal in the 74th minute, while Italian striker Kevin Lasagna ensured the victory with a final goal in the last minute before stoppage time.