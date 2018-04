Former Udinense head coach Massimo Oddo gestures during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Crotone at Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LANCIA

Udinese on Tuesday fired its head coach Massimo Oddo and named ex-Juventus defender Igor Tudor of Croatia as his replacement.

A statement on the Serie A club's website said Oddo and his assistants had been officially dismissed from coaching the first team, and thanked them for their efforts.