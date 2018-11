Udinese's Seko Fofana (R) and Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match, Udinese Calcio vs AS Roma at Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFANO LANCIA

Udinese's Ignacio Pussetto argues with referee Michael Fabbri after a canceled goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match, Udinese Calcio vs AS Roma at Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFA/STEFANO LANCIA

Udinese's Valon Behrami (R) and Roma's Patrik Schick (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match, Udinese Calcio vs AS Roma at Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFANO LANCIA

Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul (C) celebrates with his teammate Ignacio Pussetto (R) after scoring the lone goal of the Italian Serie A soccer match, Udinese Calcio vs AS Roma at Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFANO LANCIA

Udinese pulled off an upset win over visiting Roma 1-0 on Saturday, claiming its third victory this Serie A season.

Following a scoreless first half, Argentina forward Rodrigo De Paul netted the lone goal of the match in the 54th minute, off an assist from his countryman Ignacio Pussetto.