Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. (C) addresses the media as he leaves the Police Station of Women's Defense in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Chello

UEFA's appeal committee Wednesday turned down an appeal filed by the Paris Saint Germain star Neymar against a three-match ban imposed on him over insulting a referee during a Champions League match against Manchester United.

"The appeal lodged by Paris Saint-Germain is rejected. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of April 25 is confirmed," the European soccer governing body said on its website.