A giant inflatable replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy is placed at the St. Sofia square in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Reborn historic teams like Ajax and Liverpool; Barcelona's sizzling present; and Tottenham clinging to its future: these are the clubs which have survived in the UEFA Champions League as favorite candidates for the greatest title of European soccer.

The four teams advanced to the CL semifinals and are to face off in London and Barcelona on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.