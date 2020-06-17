General view of the Luz Stadium where will be played the final phase of the UEFA Champions League 2020, in Lisbon, Portugal, 17 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ

General view of Jose Alvalade Stadium where will be played the final phase of the UEFA Champions League 2020, in Lisbon, Portugal, 17 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ

Lisbon (Portugal).- (FILE) - The UEFA Champions League trophy on display prior to the UEFA Champions League final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 May 2014 (re-issued on 16 June 2020). EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

The Uefa Champions League is set to resume with a “final eight” tournament played with a condensed schedule between 12-23 August in Lisbon.

The final was originally slated to be played in Istanbul. EFE-EPA