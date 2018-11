UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during the the ordinary general assembly of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) held at the sports city of Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

The president of UEFA on Tuesday asserted that any domestic league matches played abroad must be approved by the two national federations involved, as well as by the corresponding continental confederations.

At a press conference in Brussels, Aleksander Ceferin expressly avoided referring to the specific case of the controversial La Liga game between Girona and Barcelona planned for Jan. 26 in Miami, Florida.