Juan Luis Larrea, head of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), offers statements to the press in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/PAOLO AGUILAR

The UEFA on Monday elected Juan Luis Larrea, the current head of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), as a UEFA Executive Committee member for one year, replacing Angel Maria Villar, who had resigned after being jailed on corruption charges.

Larrea, who has filled Villar's post as head of the RFEF since July 25, 2017, was voted in during the 42nd Congress of the UEFA held in Bratislava, Slovakia.