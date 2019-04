Paris Saint Germain's Neymar in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, April 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Julien de Rosa

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar received on Friday a three-match ban for insulting the officials after a Champions League match between Manchester United and the French powerhouse on March 6.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body opened an inquiry into the Brazilian on March 22 over remarks he made on social media following PSG's 3-1 home defeat to United in the second leg of a round-of-16 tie, which eliminated the French club from the competition.