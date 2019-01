Croatia's soccer player Dejan Lovren during the training of Croatia team in Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatia center back Dejan Lovren has been banned from playing in an international game over comments he made after Croatia's 3-2 UEFA Nations League clash against Spain, UEFA announced on Friday.

Following the Nov. 15 game, played in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, Lovren attacked on social media Spain captain Sergio Ramos, boasting about having elbowed Ramos during the game.