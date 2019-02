Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos takes part in a training session at the Valdebebas sporting city in Madrid, spain, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Javier Lizón

Real Madrid captain and defender Sergio Ramos has been handed a two-match ban for forcing a yellow card in the dying minutes of Madrid's 2-1 win over Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League last-16, UEFA announced on Thursday.

Ramos was shown a yellow card with just one minute to go before the second-half stoppage time, after Spain winger Marco Asensio had sealed the win over host Ajax.