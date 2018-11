A view of the video assistant referee operation room at the 2018 FIFA World Cup international broadcast center in Moscow, Russia, Jun. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The president of UEFA on Tuesday did not rule out implementing video review for the current Champions League season at a press conference held after a meeting with the head of the European Club Association.

Aleksander Ceferin said video assistant referees (VAR) would be introduced in all competitions by next season at the latest, while ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli left the door open for its roll-out in the current campaign.