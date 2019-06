The UEFA logo is pictured next to the entrance of the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, April 06, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

UEFA is to focus on innovation, especially on technologies like artificial intelligence and 5G, although it will do so without taking its eye off the ball when it comes to the game itself, according to a UEFA expert.

Europe's highest soccer governing body intends to keep protecting the game to ensure that youngsters will keep playing the sport, UEFA Innovation Strategy specialist, Jean-Baptiste Alliot, told Efe.