The UEFA Nations League logo on display prior to the UEFA Nations League draw at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Salvatore Di Nolfi

UEFA announced on Wednesday that it would increase solidarity payments for the 55 countries taking part in the Nations League, whose champion will receive a total of 10.5 million euros ($12.1 million) instead of the original figure of 7.5 million euros.

"The decision to increase the solidarity and bonus payments was taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and was made possible by the UEFA's solid financial situation, which was helped in part by earnings from UEFA EURO 2016 being set aside for future investment," the organization said on its official website.