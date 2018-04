A pitch invader (L) tries to take a selfie after the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Stewards capture a pitch invader next to Bayern's Franck Ribery (L) after the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

A steward (R) captures a pitch invader (C) who grabs the shirt of Bayern's Franck Ribery (L) after the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

UEFA announced Thursday it would be opening disciplinary proceedings against Bayern Munich regarding its fans' behavior at the Champions League semi-final first leg match against Real Madrid.

Bayern was facing charges of field invasion and displaying an illicit banner, which was allegedly branded with an offensive message, during Wednesday's match at the Allianz Arena, which ended in a 1-2 victory for the Spanish side.