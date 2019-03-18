Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

UEFA on Monday opened disciplinary action against Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo over his celebration gesture following his team's 3-0 defeat of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in Turin, Italy.

Having scored a hat-trick to lead Juventus to turn around a 2-0 first-leg deficit, Ronaldo seemingly imitated the crotch-grabbing celebratory gesture of Atletico's coach Diego Simeone last month in Madrid after his team scored its first goal in an eventual victory over Juventus at Atletico's home pitch – the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.