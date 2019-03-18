UEFA on Monday opened disciplinary action against Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo over his celebration gesture following his team's 3-0 defeat of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in Turin, Italy.
Having scored a hat-trick to lead Juventus to turn around a 2-0 first-leg deficit, Ronaldo seemingly imitated the crotch-grabbing celebratory gesture of Atletico's coach Diego Simeone last month in Madrid after his team scored its first goal in an eventual victory over Juventus at Atletico's home pitch – the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.