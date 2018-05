Roma supporters show a banner in memory of Alfie Evans during the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg socer match between AS Roma and Liverpool FC at Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2018, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETTORE FERRARI

Liverpool supporters cheer for their team before the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between AS Roma and Liverpool FC at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO FRUSTACI

The UEFA Champions League on Friday announced it had opened disciplinary proceedings against AS Roma and Liverpool following the Italians' 4-2 home win in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal in Rome.

The UEFA charged Roma with setting off fireworks and blocking stairways, while Liverpool was blamed for shooting fireworks.