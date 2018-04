Supporters of Atletico cheer for their team prior to the UEFA Europa League first leg, semi final soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at Emirates stadium in London, Britain, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ANDY RAIN

Referee Clement Turpin (R) gestures towards Atletico's head coach Diego Simeone (L) during the UEFA Europa League first leg, semi final soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at Emirates stadium in London, Britain, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ANDY RAIN

UEFA said Friday that it has opened an inquiry into Atletico Madrid for coach Diego Simeone's tirade at the referee during the first leg of a Europa League semifinal against Arsenal.

French referee Clement Turpin sent Simeone to the stands in the 13th minute of Thursday's contest at Emirates Stadium in London after the coach became abusive while protesting the sending off of Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko two minutes earlier.