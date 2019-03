England manager Gareth Southgate walks past a banner reading 'UEFA Respect' before the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying soccer match against Montenegro in Podgorica, Montenegro, Mar. 25, 2019 EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

England's Jordan Henderson (L) argues with Montenegro's Nikola Vukcevic (C) during their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match in Podgorica, Montenegro, Mar. 25, 2019 EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

Montenegro supporters chant slogans during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying soccer match against England in Podgorica, Montenegro, Mar. 25, 2019 EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

UEFA announced Tuesday that it had charged Montenegro for racist behavior during its match against England in a recent Euro 2020 qualifiers match.

England thrashed host Montenegro 5-1 in the match held at Podgorica City Stadium on Monday in the Adriatic nation's capital but the game was marred by allegations of racist chants from the home crowd directed at some of the English players, especially defender Danny Rose.