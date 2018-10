Romanian supporters burn smoking flares during the UEFA Nations League, League C, Group 4, soccer match between Romania and Serbia at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Robert Ghement

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Friday imposed a ban on Romanian fans attending their national soccer team's next home game in the UEFA Nations League as a result of racist behavior from home supporters during Romania's most recent match against Serbia (0-0).

During the Oct. 14 clash with Serbia, Romanian fans displayed racist banners, shouted racial slurs, set off fireworks, and invaded the pitch, according to the UEFA website.